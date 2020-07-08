R. Frank Jones

1940 ~ 2020
Royal Frank Jones, born May 28, 1940 to Fern Shupe and Lewis L. Jones, in Ogden, passed away July 4th. Frank married Lauretta Diann Majors, April 10, 1981 in Green River, WY. He was a member of the LDS Church.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict for six years.
Frank was a kind man who loved his family very much.
He is survived by his wife; children Robert (Paula) Jones and Brenda Jones; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; sister Margaret Alice Abernathy; and his favorite dog Buddy.
Cremation entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.
