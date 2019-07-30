June 15, 1924 ~ July 27, 2019
R. Neal Ball, passed away on July 27, 2019, at his home from complications from a fall. He was born on June 15, 1924, in Coalville, UT, to Thomas Hershel and Elsie Winters Ball.
He married Faye Longhurst on August 8, 1946. They had two daughters, Ruth Raelene, and Cheryl Lynn. He was active in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked for the U.S. Government as an accountant. He loved his golf and played up into his 90s.
Neal is survived by his wife, Faye; daughter, Cheryl (Bruce) Burt; a son-in-law, Norman Hill; and eight grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dona Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Ruth Raelene Hill; two grandchildren, Brett Walter Burt and Ruth Rebecca Hill; and three sisters, Mildred, June, and Faye.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Riverdale 5th Ward, 4000 Parker Drive. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
