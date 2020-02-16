Roy - Ra^l Parrilla-M^rquez passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born to Ram^n and ^ngela Del Valle-Rivera in Can^vanas, Puerto Rico.
Ra^l attended schools in Puerto Rico where he lived for over 32 years. He married Ana Rosa V^zquez on November 26, 1953, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. They enjoyed 57 years together.
He was drafted into the Army in 1951, where he was sent to Korea. After serving six years in the Army, he made a career in the Air Force. During this time, he served our country in Pakistan. He was stationed for three years in Oxnard A.F.B., CA, 1^ years in Kincheloe A.F.B., MI., (near Sault Ste. Marie), 1 ^ years in Kindley A.F.B., Bermuda Islands, and two years at Homestead A.F.B., FL. Then he relocated to Roy, UT with his family, where he attended and graduated from Weber State College with a BA in accounting and Spanish. He worked as an accountant at St. Regis, I.R.S,. and D.D.O.
Education was very important to Raul and Ana Rosa. Together they ensured that their daughters all went to college. Thus, they were excited to celebrate all four daughters^ graduation from Weber State. The importance they placed on education extended beyond their children and to the education of many students in Northern Utah.
Ra^l was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a devout Catholic who valued his relationship with God and prayed diligently for his family, friends, and those in need. He made contributions to his parish as well as to the Huntsville Monastery.
With much sacrifice, he donated to the poor, and to organizations that benefited children, the sick, the homeless, the hungry, as well as to local and international Catholic missions and churches.
Raul liked traveling, reading, shopping for sales, going for car rides, and fishing with his daughters. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching police, animal, and fishing programs, and tending to his roses in the yard. He also enjoyed barbequing and playing with his children and grandchildren.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; a gentle spirit with a great sense of humor. He possessed a strong work ethic, was loyal, honest, humble, and caring. He sacrificed much for his family and was generous in his service for others.
Ra^l is survived by his children: Nydia Parrilla-Kelly, Rosa Parrilla, Mar^a D. Parrilla de Kokal, and Rosita Parrilla-Parks; his grandchildren: Angelina, Veronica, and Margaret; his great-grandchildren Alexander and Lucas, and a sister, Carmen Delia del Valle. He is also survived by two sons-in-law Lawrence Parks and B. Scott Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, his wife, Ana Rosa, his infant son Ra^l Rafael, a son in law, and other family members.
Special thanks to Father Charles Cummins, Father Pat Boyle, McKay-Dee hospital staff, Pineview Rehab staff, Fairfield Village Rehab staff, and Canyon Home Care, especially his nurse, Brenda, Dr. Scott Stallings and staff, Dr. Chad Howe and staff, his other doctors and staff who assisted him in other ways, as well as El Burrito Grande owners and staff.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church 4050 South 3800 West, West Haven. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m., at the Roy Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West.
Interment: Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 E. Combe Rd., South Ogden, UT.