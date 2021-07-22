Rae Jean Widders
May 8, 1953 - July 20, 2021
Rae Jean Widders, 68, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.
Funeral Services will be held at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Hwy 431 N, Phenix City, AL, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 am, with Bishop Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service. The internment will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 12:30 pm Eastern Time.
Rae Jean was born on May 8, 1953, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Clarence Clements and Donna Stewart Clements. She was Homemaker and stay at home mom. She was very religious and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved her church and all the activities it had. Rae Jean was a loving mother and wife and was busy all the time with sewing, cooking, and cleaning. She found time to enjoy the outdoors with hiking, growing a garden and taking care of her fur babies (her beagles). Rae Jean taught her girls by example to sew, cook and keep a clean house. She loved to laugh and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play and grow. Rae Jean loved her sisters and always looked forward to seeing them on Sister Day. Rae Jean will always be remembered and pass her Legacy of love and talent, down through her family.
Rae Jean is preceded in death by her father Clarence, and her son Brandon Widders. She is survived by her loving husband Gary Widders, Sr; Five daughters, Shelly (Michael) Sjostrom, Jennifer (Scott) Sova, Jennine (Adam) Watson; Son, Gary Widders, Jr.; mother, Donna Clemens; sisters, Gerry (Jim) Trickett, Cherie (Mike) Almond; Four brothers, Michael (Tammy) Clements, Harold (Marty) Clements, Kent (Tammy) Clements, Laron Clements; Ten grandchildren; as well as several extended family and caring friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.