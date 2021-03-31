RaeAnn Petersen Lamb
August 30, 1953 ~ March 9, 2021
RaeAnn Petersen Lamb passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
RaeAnn Hatch was born in Brigham City, Utah on August 30, 1953, the second of five daughters and one son born to Carolyn Neff and Ray Victor Hatch. She was a proud member of the Box Elder High School Class of 1971. RaeAnn would marry Keith Petersen, her high school sweetheart, right after high school. Their daughter Malaine Joan was born in 1973, and their son Lincoln Keith followed two years later. Keith and Rae Ann would divorce several years later.
Being a single mom was tough stuff, but she did it loud and proud. If she had an opinion, she'd let you know about it. She had an iconic laugh that was absolutely contagious. She began working at the Defense Depot in Ogden and that's where she would meet the man that would change her life.
Rex Lamb and RaeAnn Petersen fell instantly in love. They became each other's best friends and confidants. They loved fishing, watching football, spending time with family, and trips to Wendover. Rex and RaeAnn lived as common-law husband and wife for over 15 years. Rex was a father figure to RaeAnn's children, and the Hatch Family took him in as their own. In 2019, Rex discovered that he had a brain tumor, so he bought her a new ring and after 38 years together, he asked her to become his wife.
RaeAnn officially became a "Lamb" on May 11, 2019. She would become a widow after just two short weeks of marriage. His death weighed heavily on her and it was becoming increasingly difficult for her to care for herself. RaeAnn agreed to a "two-week trial run" staying with Malaine in Idaho. While there, she contracted Covid 19 and unfortunately, she would never return to Utah.
The COVID ravaged her body for months. She would endure four more lung emergencies, all requiring hospitalization and intubation. Once the report from the pulmonologist revealed that the lung damage was so severe, she would require a double lung transplant, she decided to stop treatment and begin hospice. She died four days later.
RaeAnn died the way that she lived; her way and on her terms. The last year of her life was hard and painful, but she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, who took care of and provided comfort to her during this transition.
She was loved fiercely by an incredibly close family that will miss her terribly. Surviving siblings are sisters, Nancy (Craig) Smith, Debbie (Joe) Cook, Sherrie (Cheryl) Hatch; and one brother, Michael Ray (Julie) Hatch. Also left with a loss that can never be filled are her children: daughter, Malaine (Ernie) Colver; son, Lincoln Keith; and stepson, Robbie Lamb. Rex and RaeAnn together had seven loving grandchildren whom they loved with all their hearts, Elise, Logan, Kallie, Ashley, Eleanor, Braydon, and Trenton.
Funeral services were held on Friday, March 19, 2021. Interment was at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ogden City local VFW Post 1481. Rex and RaeAnn were both very active in helping local veterans and their families.
