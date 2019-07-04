Ralph Brooks Sr.

May 31, 1930 ~ June 30, 2019
Ralph W Brooks Sr. went to heaven peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, June 30th, 2019.
Ralph was born in Lexington, MO, May 31st, 1930, to Frank Brooks Sr. and Marie Taylor-Brooks.
Growing up in Lexington, Ralph played high school football, enjoyed fishing, and assisting his mother with various duties around the home. Ralph entered the Army during WWII.
On June 28th, 1949, Ralph married his sweetheart Emma Johnson.
In 1950, he relocated to Ogden, UT to begin working for Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for the railroad, before becoming a manager at Morton Thiokol, retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. Here, he acted a liaison to future employees to prepare them to be successful in the workforce and beyond.
Ralph enjoyed many community events and activities. He did extensive community service, such as coaching youth basketball teams for several years and was a mentor to youth throughout the community. He was also a boy scout leader for many years. Ralph, also enjoyed large family bbq's in which he would prepare the food. Ralph was known for his famous mac and cheese. Everyone was always welcome. He would lend a helping hand to anyone even in his final days. Over the years Ralph enjoyed, golfing, fishing, watching John Wayne films and other classic westerns, and traveling.
Ralph leaves behind six children, Sharon Pitts-Brooks (Ogden, UT), Ralph W Brooks Jr. (San Diego, CA), Keith Brooks (Ogden, UT), Andrea Brooks (Ogden, UT), Kevin Brooks (Denver, CO), Valerie Dixon (Las Vegas, NV). Also survived by his sister Minnie Leigh (Marana, AZ), 27 grandchildren, a host of great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the following, Kenny Holston, Dr. C Preston Allen & Staff, Dr. Jerry Brown & Staff, Dr. David Winmill & Staff and Dr Jerry John & staff.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Emma Brooks, his parents, and the following siblings: Eva Mae Wilson, Francis Ware, Mary Elizabeth Walker, Thelma Revere, Charles Brooks, Vernon Brooks, Frank Brooks Jr., Earl Slaughter, and Thomas Slaughter.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church, 2935 Lincoln Ave., Ogden with a viewing 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: