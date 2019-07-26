Ralph Burnett Thackeray, son and fifth child of Horace E. and Margaret Burnett Thackeray, age 85, died July 22, 2019, in Morgan, Utah. Five siblings preceded him in death: Roy, George, Bill, Ren^e, and Sam. He is survived by his sister Romona T. Dickson (husband Paul), and sisters-in-law JoAnne F. Thackeray and Joyce V. Rose.
Ralph graduated from Morgan High School. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Great Britain. After his mission, he served in the United States Army. Ralph graduated with a degree in history from Brigham Young University. He married NaTel Rose on September 10, 1965, in the Salt Lake Temple. He worked with his brothers in the family ranching business at Crystal Creek Ranch in Scott Valley, California for 18 years. Upon returning to Morgan, Ralph worked for the Morgan School District as a custodian.
He is survived by his wife NaTel and their four children: Burnett (Gina), Rosemary, Dallan (Annette), Laura Adams (Mark); six grandchildren: Callie Heiner (Austin), Laura, Porter, Eliza Thackeray, Justin and Katie Adams; and great- granddaughter, Ruby Heiner.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Morgan 3rd Ward Chapel, 10 West Young Street, Morgan, Utah. There will be no viewing. Interment in the Croydon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Humanitarian Services (LDS Charities) or the General Missionary Fund at https://ldsphilanthropies.org/
