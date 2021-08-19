Ralph Doyle Brower
1938 ~ 2021
Ralph Doyle Brower of Layton, UT (formally of Hyrum and Kaysville, UT), passed from natural causes on August 15, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born October 10, 1938, in St. Anthony, Idaho, son to Austin G. and Velta Brower. He was the eighth of nine children.
Ralph's family moved to Firth, ID when he was in the third grade where he met his childhood sweetheart, Jean. They both graduated from Firth High School, class of 1956, after which, Ralph went on to get his Mechanical Engineering degree from Utah State University. He also honorably served in the U.S. Airforce for a short time.
Ralph and Jean were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 14, 1958. They lived in numerous locations throughout the U.S as a result of Ralph's employment with IBM, eventually settling in Utah in the early 80's after Ralph agreed to join ranks with fellow IBMers to form the company, Iomega. Jean passed unexpectedly on March 1, 1991.
On April 7, 1995, Ralph married his second sweetheart, Dawna Butterfield Dunn. They settled in Hyrum, UT in an amazing house overlooking Hyrum reservoir, a house that Ralph and Dawna designed. They lived there for several years until Dawna passed on July 22, 2017.
Ralph was a smart but quiet man; an individual of considerable character and integrity. He often went the extra mile without seeking attention or praise. He sometimes came across as grumpy, but was really just a teddy bear in disguise. He enjoyed the outdoors - camping, fishing, river running, skiing, and snowmobiling - and enjoyed these activities even more when sharing them with those he loved. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully serving and fulfilling his many callings.
Along with first wife, Ida Jean (Peterson) Brower, and second wife, Dawna (Butterfield Dunn) Brower, Ralph is preceded in death by his parents Austin George and Velta (Cherry) Brower; brothers, Laurence, LG, Verl, Dean, and Ben; sister, Bernadee Elders; and step-son, Donnie Dunn.
He is survived by his children, Kathy (Marv) Applonie, Janice (Monte) Rogers, Dee Ann Brower, Clinton (Kristy) Brower, and Kristine Brower; a brother, Clifford Brower, sister, Marva Clark; step-children, Richard (Barbara) Dunn, and Jana (Chris) Thurell; 13 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren (and two more on the way).
We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to the staff of Fairfield Village of Layton (Assisted Living and Memory Care), and the staff at Inspiration Hospice. Their excellent care of Ralph and kindness expressed to the family made the end-journey easier to bear.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, UT. Friends and family are invited to a viewing Friday, August 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary and Saturday, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. For everyone's protection, the family is requesting that you please were masks. Interment at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
There will be a live stream available for those unable to attend on www.russonmortuary.com