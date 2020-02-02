November 28, 1931 ~ January 29, 2020
SOUTH OGDEN -^Ralph Earl Dearden, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1931, in Henefer, Utah, the son of Stephen Thomas and Leonora Ann Stephens Dearden.
Ralph joined the Navy and served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He attended Weber State College and transferred to Utah State University graduating with a Bachelor's degree. He was a member of the S.A.E. Fraternity.
He married Nancy Ann Roberts on September 26, 1958, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Nancy passed away on July 9, 1987. Ralph married Betty Ann Nord in Ogden, Utah on March 5, 1994.
Ralph was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ralph worked as a conductor for Southern Pacific Railroad and owned his own general contracting company, Ralph Dearden and Associates.
He was a member of the Ogden Weber Chamber of Commerce, Spikers and Head Gandy Dancer, past President of the Ogden Golf and Country Club, past President of Ogden Noon Exchange, past President of Family Counseling Services, past president of the Weber State Wildcat Club, and past President of the Weber State Alumni Association. Ralph also volunteered at McKay Dee Hospital. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his buddies on Saturday.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Ann; son, Cory (Kimberly) Dearden; daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Barker and Keri Dearden; stepson, Michael Nord; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Lee (Rita) Dearden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents; brothers, Glen and Val; and sister, Veda.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: