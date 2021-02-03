Ralph ElRoy Lutz
1949 - 2021
Ralph ElRoy Lutz was born April 28, 1949. He passed away surrounded by his children on January 29, 2021. He was the oldest son of L. ElRoy and Julia Lutz. Ralph graduated from Roy High school in 1967 as part of the second graduating class. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Cincinnati Ohio Mission.
He married his eternal companion Paulene Penman for time and all eternity on April 12, 1974 in the old Ogden Utah Temple. Together, they had four children. They lived in love for 24 years before Paulene passed away unexpectedly in 1998. Ralph then met Helen Marble and was sealed to her in the Bountiful Utah Temple on August 4, 2000. He gained her two sons and she gracefully took on the responsibility of Ralph and Paulene's four children. They grew old together and Helen passed away in 2016.
While family was always first in his life, anyone who knew him knew that hunting and fishing were a close second. To say hunting was his passion would be a gross understatement. He'd always say, "if there's no hunting in Heaven, I don't want to go."
Ralph worked for Weber School District for 30 years, where he gained lifelong friendships. He was loved by all who came in contact with him. He retired in 2013.
He truly was a spiritual giant. He loved the Lord and showed it by his unending service to others. He taught his children to serve others through his example. He was always able to be positive and see the Lord's hand in his life. He had an unwavering faith and testimony through all his many trials and failing health for many years. He undoubtedly endured to the end and endured well.
We are grateful that he is reunited with his eternal companions, as well as the many other loved ones that have passed on before him. He is survived by his siblings: Laura (Erne) Paul, and Blaine (Barbara); his children Richard (Tiffanie), Erma (Tadd), Nathan (Janeth), Shawn, Delos (Stephanie), and Merisa. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the many doctors and nurses who have taken such great care of him over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary fund or any other charitable donation.
Viewings will be Friday, February 5, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Rosewood Ward, 3628 S. 2700 W. West Haven, Utah, with a viewing prior to services from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. All who attend are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral will also be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Ralph's obituary on Saturday, February 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.