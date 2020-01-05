July 22, 1922 ~ December 31, 2019
Ralph Garner Crandall, 97, beloved Father, Grandfather and neighbor, passed away peacefully at the George Wahlen Veterans Home on December 31, 2019.
Ralph was born to Myron Richard and Ella Louise Garden Crandall on July 22, 1922. Ralph lived his life in Ogden. He graduated in 1940 from Ogden High School, one of the first graduating classes at the newly built school. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Rae Foster Crandall in 1943 in the Salt Lake Temple.
During World War II Ralph served in the US Navy as a pilot. His mission was to fly over the English Channel looking for submarines. He flew 43 missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Ralph started the Intermountain Trailer Company in 1946 in Ogden and was joined two years later by a partner, Leland Cowles.
Ralph was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop of his ward, in which he resided for 68 years. He lived an exemplary life always taking care to serve his fellow man. We will miss our noble Dad but take comfort in the thought that he is with his beloved Betty.
Ralph is survived by his sons; Jeff (Susan) and, Scott (Jackie) daughter Becky (Dexter) Bell, 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty and grandson Matthew.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Orchard Park Ward, 3270 Orchard Avenue in Ogden, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment will be at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park
Condolences may be sent to the family at: