Ralph Hansen
1932 ~ 2020
Huntsville - Ralph Henry Hansen, our loving husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend, was received into the loving arms of his Father in Heaven on December 21, 2020. Heaven regained a most amazing man.
He was born on March 24, 1932, at his home in Huntsville, Utah, to Hendrik Hanssen and Nora Rosabell Mortensen. Ralph's dad later Americanized his name to Henry Ralph Hansen, naming himself after his son.
Ralph was raised in Huntsville, taking on the heavy responsibilities of farming at the age of 8. No one worked harder or had more strength than Ralph, who effortlessly threw hay bales five tiers high onto a hay wagon-one bale in each hand.
He graduated from Weber High School and attended Utah State University, majoring in agriculture. He joined the Marine Corps (once a Marine, always a Marine) during the Korean conflict and spent his time in Japan. Ralph proudly served his country for 2 years, and loved to get a phone call wishing him happy birthday on the Marine Corps' birthday each November. After the Korean conflict, he came back to Huntsville and married Helen Shupe. She was the light in his eye and his constant companion. They married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 16, 1955. Together they had five children. They also opened their home to Emerson Wadsworth and Carlos Masaquaptewa, as well as numerous other individuals over the years.
Ralph spent his life raising cattle, growing crops, and running a dairy operation. He retired from the American Can Company after 30 years.
He had an unparalleled work ethic and always strived to do the job right the first time. By his example, he taught his children and grandchildren to work hard. He was scrupulously honest, loved others unconditionally, and had a lively sense of humor. He played the best pranks, usually at Helen's expense. (Thank goodness she was always a good sport.) We are definitely going to miss his smile and laugh.
Ralph loved to train dogs and horses and had a few favorite animals over his years. His favorite thing on the farm was plowing the field. He loved the smell of fresh turned dirt. He spent many hours driving the back roads of Idaho looking for dairy hay. Some roads were a dead end, some roads ran out of gas, and other roads never ended.
Ralph loved harvest season and everything that came with it. He loved being a farmer and raising his family on the farm. He grew up in a time when neighbors were neighbors and helped each other. He still believed that's how it should be.
Ralph was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held numerous callings in the church and enjoyed every one of them. His greatest love was serving others. His faith was unwavering and an example to us all.
Ralph and Helen became snowbirds and spent winters in Quartzsite, Arizona, where he made numerous friends. Every spring they would come home with stories, VHS tapes, and many memories to share. Ralph loved music, especially traditional western music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Helen; children: Rod (Connie) Hansen, Fountain Green, UT; Chris (JoAnn) Hansen, Washington, UT; Jodi (Scott) Richardson, Jill (John) Goff, and Richard (Shannon) Hansen, all of Huntsville. He is also survived by 35 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ramona Webb, and three great-grandchildren.
He was selfless and compassionate to all those he met.
