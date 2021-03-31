Ralph Junior Avis - West Point, Utah
After a valiant fight with lung cancer, Ralph Junior Avis graduated life March 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen 'Kathy' Ukena Avis; brother, Jimmy Merlin Avis; sister-in-law, Gloria Davis Avis, widow of Rex; children: William Andrew Avis (Deanna Blodgett Avis), Michael Tracey Avis (Kathy Marie Smith Avis), Christine Marie Avis Williams (Darin Dean Williams); plus, six grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and six stepchildren and their families. Preceded in death are parents Ralph Andrew Avis and Irene Jeppesen Avis; spouse, Billie Marie Hart Avis; and brothers Benny Ray Avis (Naoma Atkinson Avis) and Rex Eugene Avis, and JoAnn Borger Avis, spouse of Jimmy Merlin Avis.
Born May 14, 1932 in Ogden, Utah, Ralph was raised in Roy and attended Weber High. He enlisted in the US Army and served as a telegraph operator in Korea. Ralph married Billie Marie Hart. They met in Huntsville, Utah, where they raised a family. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ralph served with his wife, Kathy, in the West Virginia Charleston LDS Mission.
Vocations were carpenter, body and fender work, Ogden Iron Works supervisor, and carrier for local title companies. Some of his hobbies were fishing, hunting, beekeeping, scrap metal, studying the scriptures, and oh how he loved to go to the temple.
Ralph was always positive and uplifting. He loved everyone and they loved him. Our thanks to those who served and gave care to Ralph in his final days, especially the loving care of his hospice nurse Laura. Ralph was married to Kathy for 16 years before he parted with his sweet wife to reunite with all those who have gone before, in heaven. He waited 45 minutes after their 16th anniversary day was over. Always a true gentleman. We will miss him until we're all reunited again.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 4, 2021, 11:00 am with a viewing prior 10:00 am at LDS Church located at 583 N 2300 W, West Point, Utah, 84015.
Interment Cemetery Point, Huntsville, Utah.
Send pictures of you and Ralph to billavis@gmail.com.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, we ask that masks be worn by those who attend. Please adhere to social distancing. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.
