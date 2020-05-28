September 30, 1942 ~ May 23, 2020
Ralph Leigh Edwards passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ralph Leigh Edwards was born September 30, 1942, to Chester L. and Alice Edwards in Malad City, Idaho. He graduated from Weber High School on May 26, 1960, and served six years in the Utah National Guard.
He worked for L3 Communications for 34 years and retired in 1999.
Ralph married Terry Miller, the love of his life on October 15, 1965, and they were inseparable companions for over 54 years of marriage. They were best friends and did everything together, their love for each other was visible to everyone around them. Terry and Ralph were later sealed in the Ogden Temple on February 13, 2007, and they served an 18-month mission in the Roy/Midland Stake.
Ralph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in all of his callings. Ralph enjoyed Rodeo, hunting, camping, fishing, golfing, and most of all his family. His first priority was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was quick to give praise and show his love. He was patient, kind, and always willing to help.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Terry and their four children, Shannon (Kevin) Hadley, Kaysville; Chad (Kari) Edwards, West Haven; Jed (Russie) Edwards, Clinton; Vince Edwards, Syracuse; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two brothers, David, and Doug Edwards, and sister, Joanne Busenbark. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Anderson, his brother, John Edwards, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Zachary Campbell, Dr. Kyle Eliason, and Dr. Tanya Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: