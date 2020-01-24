March 11, 1932 ~ January 17, 2020
On January 17, 2020, Ralph Lloyd Ruddell, passed away at the age of 87. Ralph was born on March 11, 1932, to Clair Isaac Ruddell and Gladys May Jenkins Ruddell.
Ralph married Barbara Hooper, April 10, 1953. She later passed away due to medical conditions.
Ralph joined the U.S. Navel Reserve in 1951. He began active duty in 1952 as a fireman in the Engineering Department and served as a boiler operator.
He was assigned to serve on the Naval Tanker U.S.S. Chemung AO-30 (Auxiliary Oiler).
The U.S.S. Chemung served in places like Nipomo, Formosa, Hong Kong, Guam, Kwajalein refueling all of the fleets of the U.S. Nations Won Son Harbor.
His service in the Korean War ended in 1954. When he returned, Ralph met the love of his life, Maxine Larue Fowler and were married November 21, 1959.
They were married just short of 60 years (59 Years, 10 months, and 17 days). They were blessed with two daughters, Tracy and Leslie and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden temple on August 22, 1980. Maxine preceded him in death on October 8, 2019.
Ralph loved spending time with his family, having picnics in his backyard, and going for rides up the canyon with their dog. He loved being outdoors, traveling, camping, fishing, boating, and hunting especially if he was doing it with his family.
He loved playing the hormonica, guitar and had a great voice. You could always find him whistling on his way home from work. He worked at Thiokol Corporation where he worked as a broiler operator and retired after 35 years.
Ralph is preceded in death by his sweet wife, parents as well as his grandson, Joshua Lloyd James. He is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Hansen and Leslie James, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held January 25, 2020, prior to the services, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints stake center located at 865 South 300 West, Brigham City, Utah.
Funeral services will be held following the viewing at 11:00 a.m., at the same location. Interment will follow immediately after at the Honeyville Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: