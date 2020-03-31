Ralph W. Keoppel

1928 ~ 2020
Ralph William Keoppel passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1928 in Logan to Phillip Anderson and Annie Joan Nelson Keoppel. He graduated from Ogden High School. He proudly served our country in the Navy during the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Janet Allen, on March 27, 1959 in the Logan Temple.
Ralph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. He also served as the caretaker of the Huntsville Cemetery for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling.
Ralph is survived by his four daughters Caroline (Ron) Phillips, Catherine (Ren) Field, Charlene (Charles) Allred, Christine (Darren) Roberts; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and all his siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff of Symbii Home Health Care, especially Steven and Tania, along with the staff of Stoney Brooke Assisted Living and all his neighbors who have helped care for our dear father these last months.
A private service was held Monday, March 30, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: