Ralph W Visser

July 24, 1940 ~ June 15, 2019
It is with hurt and happiness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to ever so many. His unwavering love for and faith in the Lord gave him strength to take care of himself until he passed away in his own home surrounded by family. He had successfully gone through a heart procedure two days before he returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
This adventurous Ogden boy was born on July 24, 1940. He was the son of goodly parents ? Cornelius and Anna Wolthuis Visser. He was the third of five children.
Ralph was the devoted husband for over 42 years to the woman that loved him so ? Sheila Kirkman Visser. Ralph and Sheila were married on November 24, 1976, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was the wonderful father to five children: William Ralph (Jodi), Margo Jane (Ehab) Bseisso, Shantel K (Tye) Pesnell, Shane Dean (Amy), and Clint Cornelius (Crystal). He was the best grandpa ever to 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The foothills behind his Ogden Home were his playground as a child. Ralph loved the outdoors. Playing baseball in the pastures, basketball with his friends and little brother, and fishing at Fish Lake with his Dad and family were some of his favorite things. He loved animals and had several pets, including pigeons. He often entered his pigeons in competitions.
He graduated with the class of 1958 from Ogden High School. This school had special meaning for Ralph as his father was head custodian there for many years. At the side of his father, he learned the value of work. During his high school and college years, he worked for his Dad, milked cows, worked at a gas station and spent time working on a ranch in Ruby Valley, Nevada. He also sold shoes and clothes at the Tanner Clothing Store in Ogden.
Ralph loved music even as a young child. This talented man was a great musician. He took lessons from very accomplished teachers who quickly realized his talent. He became an exceptional clarinet player and earned several coveted awards during his college years. He went on to teach for the Davis School District as a successful and loved music teacher. He taught many subjects, but music and history were his favorites. As a band and orchestra teacher, he earned several awards of excellence. Many of his students amazed him as they pursued music careers of their own.
Ralph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Stake missionary at the young age of 16. He went on to serve a full-time mission to Holland from July 1960 to January 1963. Church service was always a part of his life. He loved being a home teacher and served as a financial clerk, gospel doctrine teacher, ward choir director, nursery leader, and in many other positions. He was a loyal and trusted friend to many and he unselfishly spent six years caring for his late father-in-law.
Ralph enjoyed being outdoors. He went on several hunting and scouting adventures with his boys. Golfing and fishing were favorite ways to relax. Ralph saw beauty in everything around him. He appreciated nature and loved watching the sunrise from his boat on Fish Lake. Ralph thought the sunsets that he was able to watch from his West Point home were just as amazing, Ralph will be dearly missed by his family and friends. We thank his many skilled and caring doctors. We also thank the nurses and staff at dialysis for their friendship, kindness, and excellent help. Ralph would say, "Great job caring for me! Thank You!!!"^
He is survived by his wife and children; one brother, Carl B (Anna Lee) Visser; one sister, Adele Joy (Milton) Flinders; his brother-in-law, Ray L (Gloria) Ward; brother and sister-in-laws, Lynn D (Merrilyn) Kirkman. Also, surviving Ralph are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, one brother and sister-in-law, Cornelius (Diane) Visser and his sister, Shirley Ann Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the West Point Lakeside Stake Center, 855 North 4000 West. The family will meet with friends Sunday, June 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, West Point City Cemetery, 80 North 4000 West.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: