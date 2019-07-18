Ramon "Ray" Rollins

February 20, 1931 ~ July 16, 2019
Ray was born to Stewart M. Rollins and Utahna Tippets in Lovell, Wyoming on February 20, 1931. He passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Ray graduated from Ogden High School and served in the Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
Ray married Janice Lund and had one son, Michael. They were later divorced. He married Judy Ingles. They had two children, Allene and Ty. They later divorced. In 1971, Ray married Sondra Kozak.
Ray retired from Thiokol. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling with Red, golfing, bowling, keeping an immaculate yard, going on walks with his dog, and being the best grandpa ever to his seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sondra "Red" Rollins; and his children: Michael (Sharon) Sharp, Allene (Dave) Voreis, and Ty (Jeff Sheldon) Rollins.
Our Heartfelt thanks goes to the George E. Wahlen Veteran Home and to all of his caregivers. We always knew he was in good hands.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's /Association, Pac n' Pounce or George E. Wahlen Veteran Home.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing prior from 12-12:45 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd Ogden.
Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
