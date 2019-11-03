August 12, 1931 ~ October 27, 2019
Sunday, October 27, 2019, brought a day of rejoicing in heaven but left a large void here on Earth. Ranae Brown McCulloch passed away that day. She was an amazing woman and taught those of us left behind so many things. She touched many people's lives and had a major impact on her daughters and grandchildren.
Mom was born in Payson, Utah on August 12, 1931, to Nadine Jane Fowler Brown and Darrel Brown. She grew up in Payson with her two sisters and six brothers. She was a dynamic person and left a mark wherever she went with her enthusiasm and her great laugh. She taught her family to be independent, loving, caring, compassionate, and to believe that you can accomplish anything you want in life. She was the silent force behind her daughters and grandchildren and supported them towards success in their lives.
Mom worked at Standard Oil, Dee's Family Restaurant, Davis County Schools, and IRS. She married our dad, Hilton Clair McCulloch, on July 17, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2003. Together they provided a home filled with tradition, support and love. This continued when her two grandchildren were born. She had a special bond with them and was a major supporter of anything they did. All of us have a small piece of her inside of us that will never go away and will push us to live in her example.
She is survived by her two daughters, Terri McCulloch and Stacy McBroom Livingston (Max Livingston), and her two grandchildren, Maegan Ranae and Carson Hunter McBroom. Two brothers, Mike and Jay Brown, also survive her.
A special thanks goes to Jan Sevy, who tirelessly took care of mom. Their bond that started long ago endured to the end. Thanks also to Amy Syphers, Maegan McBroom, Jordan Martin, Jayden Martin, Bianca Ruiz, Neileen Rojas, and Encompass Hospice (especially Taylor, Clarissa, and Miller) who made both mom's and our lives easier. These amazing people helped keep mom happy and taken care of.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and some ashes will be spread in the mountains that she loved. There will be no formal services at her request. She would rather you take a moment and hug those near to you.