July 26, 1944 ~ January 31, 2020
RaNae Hadley Harrop passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. RaNae was born July 26, 1944, to Carl D. and Ruth Hadley in San Antonio, Texas while her dad was in the military.
They moved back to Utah where RaNae attended Ogden schools and graduated from Ogden High School. She was a Tigerette and on the Drill Team. She attended BYU and majored in drama and was a folk dancer.
Dan and RaNae were married on October 29, 1965, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple by Ezra Taft Benson. They lived in Riverdale for three years and then moved to their present home in North Ogden where they raised their three children.
RaNae served in many positions in the church and is still loved by those she taught. On Halloween, she dressed up as a witch and was known as the "North Ogden Witch." She loved being part of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and volunteering at the Union Station and reading with the kids at the elementary school.
She enjoyed traveling on a cruise to the Caribbean and to San Antonio to revisit her birthplace. She loved camping trips with her family and going to the symphonies, ballets, and musicals.
Dan and RaNae have faced many challenges and won most of them. She had a great life and was loved by all.
RaNae Hadley Harrop is survived by her husband, Dan R. Harrop; children Ronda (Kelly) Koger, Dan Robert (Megan) Harrop and "D"^Ryan (Ellen) Harrop; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and baby brother.
We as a family would like to thank George Wahlen Care Center.
There will be a viewing on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 -^36th St., Ogden, UT.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at Ben Lomond Cemetery.
