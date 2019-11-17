July 20, 1935 ~ November 10, 2019
RaNae Morby Fielding, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after complications from surgery and a valiant fight with pneumonia.
She was born July 20, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Alma Clarence and Emma Richardson Morby.
She married William Arthur Fielding on August 13, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on January 7, 1965.
RaNae's highest priority was her family. She loved being a homemaker in every way, especially cooking for family and friends.
She enjoyed working on family history, crafts and sewing. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served faithfully in many ward and stake callings.
RaNae was a woman with compassion and grace, a great listener, and a righteous example to others. She enjoyed going to lunch with her junior high school friends, being a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring after thirty years.
RaNae is survived by two daughters Debbie Miles (Jeff) of Farmington, Utah and Laurie Harris (Bruce) of St George, Utah; 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; sister Joyce Tomlinson and brother Gary Morby. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Brad, and parents.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 1885 Summerwood Drive, Farmington Utah.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah and prior to the funeral services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the church.
Interment, Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, in St. George, Utah at 3:00 p.m., at the Canyon Cove Clubhouse, 1050 W. Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah.
We wish to express our thanks for the loving and professional care she received from the ICU staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah.
