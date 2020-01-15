Randall "Randy" E. Sims passed away at home in Layton surrounded by his family on January 10, 2020, from cancer. He was born March 19, 1950, in Ogden, to Earl and Ruby Sims. Randy married his loving wife, Lauren "Laurie" Sims in 1971, and in November they celebrated their 48th year together.
Randy worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) for 31 years and retired in 2010. He was a life-long learner who finished his Bachelor's Degree when he was 55 and earned his Master's Degree after retiring. For more than 40 years, Laurie and Randy owned and operated a successful window coverings business which he was very proud of.
Randy enjoyed the game of golf and he began marshaling PGA golf tournaments at the Nissan Open and continued to marshal for years. He most often marshaled the Farmers Open at Torrey Pines. He also marshaled the US Open at Pebble Beach.
Harley Davidsons were a passion for Randy and Laurie and they owned several bikes through the years. Harley riding created lasting friendships and unique adventures.
Randy is survived by his wife, Laurie Sims; his children, Brandee (Josh) LeRoy, Dusty (Shayla) Sims, and Cody (Lisa) Sims; his siblings, Stan (Connie) Sims, Laurel (Keeth) Kennington, and Donna (John) Montierth; and his grandchildren, Ben, Kenna, Molli, Andrew, Nicholas, and Parker.
"It's not the destination, it^s the journey"
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
