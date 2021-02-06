Randel Jack Price
March 4, 1955 ~ January 31, 2021
Randel Jack Price, 65, passed away at his home on January 31, 2021, from cancer. He was born on March 4, 1955, in Butte, Montana, the son of Jack Eldon and Shirley Marie Schmidt Price. He was very patriotic and served in the Army.
Randel married Lilane Verne on February 24, 1974. They later divorced but remained friends.
He enjoyed his motorcycle and his dog, Isabelle.
Randel is survived by his son, Yann (Ann) Price; one granddaughter, Olivia; mother, Shirley Price; brothers, Mark (Danene) Price and Galyn Price; and sister, Jeanne (Steve) Bingham. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack and brother, Kent.
Family graveside services will be held at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
