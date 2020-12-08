Randon "Lon" Cole
Oct 1, 1950 - December 4, 2020
Lon Cole, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 4th, after a heroic fight with a truly evil monster: Alzheimer's Disease.
Lon was born in Thailand and raised herself as the head of a fatherless household, working from sunup to sundown on the family farm and providing for her mother, sisters, and grandmother, whom she loved dearly. May God reunite them in heaven.
After marrying an Air Force member, she found herself and her young family in Bitburg Germany in 1980. After a painful separation with her husband, she met the man she would fall in love with, Gary Cole, and together with her two beautiful daughters would form a bond of love that would go unbroken for the next 38 years.
Lon would become known for her "work hard, play harder" approach to life and her fierce love for her family; with a particularly soft spot in caring for her infant grandchildren. She worked tirelessly for many years in cleaning, sewing, and factory jobs, while still holding down the fort at home with the quiet sacrifices of a military wife; there is not a stronger species on the planet! Her time off was spent pursuing her true passions in life: Golf, fishing, Bingo, and more golf. Being self-taught, she was extremely proud of her golf skills and the tournaments she won.
Lon will forever be remembered by friends and family as the most kindhearted, loving person to ever grace our world. She constantly thanked her family, friends and healthcare professionals for the loving care they provided during her health struggles.
She leaves behind a trail of broken hearts, her husband, two angelic daughters (Vendy and April), five grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. In a strange sort of way, our family beat this terrible disease. We took pure evil and turned it into more love and compassion for each other in twenty-one months than all the previous years combined. The Lord works in mysterious ways!
Special thanks go out to an army of caregivers who cloaked her and her husband in love until her final day: family members, Visiting Angels (Nancy), Everest Hospice, and Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield. They all cared for us as if they had known us all their lives.
There will be no formal services; just memories over a beer here and there (she'll probably still be counting mine!). In lieu of flowers, please commit a random act of kindness whenever you think of her. She will love knowing the world is a kinder place through her passing.