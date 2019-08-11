July 30, 1952 ~ August 3, 2019
Randy Gene Sweeten passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019, on a mountain top in the high Uintas surrounded by family. It was undoubtedly his favorite place. It's exactly how he would have planned it if he could have.
Randy was the second of five sons born to James L. Sweeten and Doris Ratliff on July 30, 1952, in Ogden, Utah. Randy grew up in Ogden and Anaheim, California. Randy joined the Army when he was 17 and was stationed in the Pacific in Okinawa and Johnson Island.
Although some would say Randy worked at Brake Time Bob's, others would say, "what is Brake Time Bob's without Randy?" He worked there for many years and those folks became part of his family. Prior to that, he worked at Thiokol in Promontory, Utah.
Randy was the fun uncle you could always rely on for advice or help with your car. He was unconditionally accepting of everyone and was always there to help those in need. Some of Randy's most fond memories were from the summer he spent with his brother Rick sluicing for gold in the mountains of Idaho. He never met a story he couldn't stretch.
Randy married Wanda Lollar in 1972 and they had one daughter, Rhonda. They later divorced. In 1977 he married Karen Jones; they had one daughter and two sons, Amanda, James, and Michael. Following their divorce in 1989, Randy married Barbara Valentine. They were also later divorced. Randy met the love of his life, Melissa Whetton, and lost her to cancer in 2005. He made a promise to her to care for her grandson, Estevon and kept his promise for the rest of his life. He loved Estevon like a son and devoted his life to him.
Randy is survived by his daughters Rhonda Haug and Amanda Miller, his sons James and Michael Sweeten, Estevon Patrick, and six grandchildren. He also left behind his brothers James Rick Sweeten, Ronald Sweeten, Russell Sweeten, and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Randy is currently having a reunion among the angels (that he spoke of openly and often) with his parents, his brother Roger Kelly Sweeten, and the rest of his family who arrived before him.
A Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Northern Wasatch Oasis 589 N. Main St, Layton, Utah 84041. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the continuing education fund for the child Randy promised to raise. Look for the Facebook donation page.