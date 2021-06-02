Randy Jay Arnold
Randy Jay Arnold passed away from this earthly life on May 30, 2021. He was born May 1, 1952 in Salt Lake City to Lester Jay Arnold Jr and Annie Kathryn Arnold. He was the oldest son of four children: Michael James Arnold, Kim Richard Arnold, and Dale Charles Arnold.
He graduated from Granite High School. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served his church in many enjoyable roles. He also served in the Alberta-Saskatchewan Mission from 1971 to 1973. He was married to Victoria Jacobson from 1973 to 2007 and had four children. He was married and sealed to Rose Ann Evans on September 01, 2011 and embraced her five children as his own. He provided for his family as a senior mechanical engineer and loved working for various employers; his favorite being Dematic. He enjoyed fishing, camping, driving his favorite vehicles, and putting together model cars and airplanes. He's remembered for his sense of humor, generous nature, and love for his family. His last words were to, "Stay out of trouble."
He is preceded in death by his father, his brother Kim, and stepson Paul Thomas Parry. He is survived by his mother Annie Kathryn Arnold, his two brothers Michael and Dale, wife Rose Ann Arnold, and his children/stepchildren: Stephanie Ann Bird, Stacey Kay Barrick, Kathryn Mildred Bird, Jay Brigham Arnold, Jennifer Harrison, Telina Amparano, Max Andersen, Jessica Reichard, and 17 grandchildren.
The family would like to thank community members, religious members, extended family members, friends, and hospice for their outpouring of love, respect, and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated in memory of Randy Jay Arnold at America First Credit Union.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Springbrook Ward, 5080 S. 3100 W. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah and prior to the services at the church 9:30-10:30 AM. Send condolences to the family www.myers-mortuary.com