Randy K. Sonner

June 21, 1955 ~ September 23, 2019
Randy Kenneth Sonner, went to be with Jesus September 23, 2019, with his wife and sisters by his side. Randy was born June 21, 1955, in Ogden, Utah to Lillian Mosher and Edward Sonner.
He married Kim Widmeyer and they later divorced.
He married his best friend Tami Ronk.
Randy graduated from Bonneville High School. He worked at FMC in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was so proud to be co-owner of Riverside Auto Recyclers with his Dad for many years. He later worked for TCR composites. He instilled a hard working ethic into his children's lives. Randy loved playing football, going to car shows, boating and bowling with his family. He attended the Christian Worship Center for more than 35 years.
Randy is survived by his wife, Tami; his children: Kasey (Troy) Hamilton, Jeremy (Rachel) Johnson, Amy (Josh Porter) Johnson, Russell Eustice, Austin (Jenni) Sutherland, 10 grandchildren: Rilie (Joshua) Parrish, Tory, Trinity, Treyson, Traelynn, Brayden, Ethan, Michael, Kymbri, Ezekiel. He is also survived by his sisters: Patricia (Kerry) Hill, Kristine (Curt) Bloxham, and brother, John (Kirstine) Sonner. Also survived by many extended family members and the girls that also called him PaPa Grey, Andi and Laney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Cory.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Christian Worship Center 1821 W. 4000 S. #300 Roy, UT 84067.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the family for final expenses.