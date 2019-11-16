September 24, 1957 ~ November 15, 2019
NEWTON - Randy Lee Jones passed away from this mortal life on Friday, November 15, 2019 from a Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer). He was born September 24, 1957, to G. Raymond and Elenore Montgomery Jones in Ogden, Utah. He grew up in Pleasant View and graduated from Weber High School in 1975.
Randy married Karen Downs in September of 1980. She passed away in 2007. In October of 2008, he marries Jackie Ryan in the Logan LDS Temple.
Randy moved to Newton in 1993 and loved living in Cache Valley. He was employed by Utah State University for 25 years, retiring in August of 2018. He enjoyed his job and made many lifelong friends.
He was active in the LDS Church, holding many callings. He served on the Newton City Council.
Randy enjoyed raising Angus cattle, farm work, riding horses and driving his team of Draft horses. He loved to weld and was very good at it; making items for his own use and giving many away as gifts. He loved to work hard; it was his therapy.
Randy is survived by his wife, Jackie, children: Amy & Jon Forsberg, Justin & Kelsey Jones, Tyler & Carly Jensen, Jaylene Jensen, Robert Jensen, Jessica Jensen, and Jerica Jensen.
He loved his six grandchildren, Lawson, Kodie, Josie, Andie, Reagan, and Xury. He is also survived by his sisters, JoDell Klein and Roslyn Bishop, brother, Chad Jones and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jake Jones and his first wife Karen Jones.
A special thank you to all the wonderful people who have given their time to help make the past 20 months a little easier. We are also grateful to the awesome professionals associated with CNS Hospice Services. Their compassionate care is unmatched.
Funeral services will be under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Viewing and funeral services will be held at the Newton Utah LDS Church located at 76 South 100 West, Newton Utah 84327. Burial will be at the Newton Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Sunday November 17, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and a viewing prior to the services Monday November 18, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a service to start at 11:00 a.m.