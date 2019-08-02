September 25, 1952 ~ July 26, 2019
Randy Lester Rochell, 66, of West Haven passed away suddenly on Friday morning, July 26, 2019. Randy was born in Ogden, Utah to Ardle Pasco (Duke) Rochell and Edith Mae Todd on September 25, 1952. Randy loved hunting, fishing, camping and riding his side by side. He loved spending time at his cabin with his children and grandchildren. His six grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Randy married Carma Choate and they had three children. They were later divorced. He married Kathy Kendrick in 1987 and they enjoyed 32 years together.
Randy worked at Wonder Bread Bakery, South Ogden City and Ogden City. He retired in 2000 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He and Kathy owned and operated Randy's Hauling.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his three children: Brad (Kristy) Rochell of West Haven, Scotty Aaron (Crystal) Rochell of Roy, and Lisa Marie Christensen (Kelly) of West Haven; six grandchildren, and his four sisters, Helen Taylor, Lucille Staples, Francis Kilfoyle and Marie Workman and sister-in-law Hattie Rochell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, James Rochell and Andrew Rochell, and one sister Norma Hindes and four brothers-in-law, Ray Staples, Vern Kilfoyle, Bill Hindes and Floyd Workman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bruce Miller, a special friend, who has been there to help Randy in so many ways.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family viewing will be held. Interment will be in the Hooper Cemetery.
Services Under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at: