Randy Mike Archuleta
July 15, 1968 - June 10, 2021
Randy M. Archuleta returned home to his heavenly Father. He was born to James and Cynthia Archuleta on July 15, 1968. Randy faced many trials and tribulations in his time here on earth but enjoyed doing many things such as being with family and friends. He liked to go camping, fishing and enjoyed listening to music.
Randy was loved by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, children and many others.
Randy married Brooke Darby and together they had 4 children, they later divorced. He then re-married Janelle Spatz, they later divorced.
Randy is survived by his children Randy Jr., Justina, Destrie and Samantha; sisters Jamie, Darlene, Marlene; his grandkids; many nieces and nephews and other family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; older brother Jimmy and nephew Jameson.
Randy will be greatly missed but we know he is free of his pain here on earth and celebrating with his mom and dad.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden. A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 - 24th St., Ogden followed by a Funeral Mass. The service will be live streamed starting at 10 a.m. on Randy's obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may be sent to the family.
A luncheon will follow the interment at Ogden City Cemetery, it will be held at 290-18th Street, side dishes would be appreciated.