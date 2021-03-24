Rawlend Norman "Trapper" Gorder Jr.
September 17, 1947 ~ March 21, 2021
A Great Man, Rawlend Norman "Trapper" Gorder Jr. returned home to his Heavenly Father at high noon on Sunday, March 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1947 in Blackfoot, Idaho, welcomed by Rawlend Norman Gorder and Dora Mortenson. He grew up in the Ogden area and began working at the young age of 12 every summer as a Mutton Puncher for his uncle Roy and uncle Parley Mortenson, on their property in East Canyon. He graduated from Ogden High School.
In 1964, Trapper was introduced by a friend to Rita Stickler. Their union welcomed two sons, Scott Edwin Gorder and Kelly Norman Gorder.
Trapper went to work for Ogden City Streets as an Equipment Operator and trapped pelts in the winter for a second income. He ventured into co-owning a boat shop "D&G Marine" for about 4 years. He worked for Asphalt Paving/Advanced as a Truck Driver and then settled at Busenbark Construction as an Operator/Driver until his retirement.
Trapper was an outdoorsman, avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many hours on his horse named Choice scouring the mountain side, achieving several successful hunts. He fished in many bass tournaments associated with the Northern Utah Bass Club. He loved 4-wheeling in his old Dodge Power Wagon and was an original member of the Mount Ogden 4-Wheelers (4-Wheel Drive Club). It was during this time that he actually established his call handle "Trapper" for the CB Radio used in the trucks. This handle became more of a name as most of you only know him as Trapper.
In 1998, Trapper met his soon to be lifelong friend, Shelly Parsons. Together they loved camping and snowmobiling with family and friends, taking drives on country back roads and several evenings at Andy's. They cherished their time spent sitting at the kitchen table conversing with each other. And taking a very memorable trip on a cruise to Alaska. They were married on November 17, 2006.
Trapper met you as a friend but accepted most as family. He generally was willing to share his knowledge and experiences to help anyone out. Many unforgettable stories, laughs and bottles were shared during his time and will truly be missed.
Trapper is survived by his wife, Shelly Gorder; two sons, Scott (Shelley) Gorder and Kelly (Bonnie) Gorder; three grandchildren, Gage Gorder, Brandon Hurst, Brandt Roundy; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Steven (RaNee) Cole and sister-in-law, Debbie Cole Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rawlend and Dora Gorder; mother-in-law, Darlene Cole and brother-in-law, Arnold Wade.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Milton Cemetery in Porterville, Utah.
The family would like to thank Anna and Bree and the nurses at the Crestwood Nursing Facility. And many thanks to the nurses at Hearts for Hospice, especially Brian Horrocks and Heidi Schnable.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.