Ray Alford Peek
1940 ~ 2021
Ray Alford Peek passed away Thursday January 28, 2021. Ray was born on June 20, 1940 in Ogden, UT to Alford and Alberta Peek. He married his sweetheart Karen Wilson on February 12, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had a great time together raising their three daughters and enjoying life together. Karen passed away April 15, 2010.
Ray graduated from Davis High School in 1958 where he excelled in Athletics. He attended Weber State College, and joined the army reserves. He was a cement finisher for many years and retired from HAFB.
Ray loved his South Weber roots and loved living on and working on his family farm. Ray was very involved in the community and served on the Planning Commission as well as the City Council. He was always involved in South Weber Days helping in one way or another.
He was an active member of the LDS church and served in many callings. He was currently serving as a Primary Teacher and as a Service Missionary at the TSO office. His favorite jobs were working with the youth and serving with Karen as missionaries at the Conference Center for eight years.
Ray was known for his quick wit, his twinkling blue eyes, his big laugh, serving others, and just making life a whole lot more fun. He was the life of the party! In his words, "I can fix anything, from a broken heart to the crack of dawn," and he could.
He loved his grandkids, and really loved supporting them at their ballgames with his good buddies. He was their #1 fan and they always looked to see him in the stands. They were his pride and his joy.
Heaven will be a little brighter with him there.
Ray is survived by his three daughters and their families. Bruce and Natalie Browning, Scott and Amy Hayes and Weston and Missy Fisher. His 12 grandkids and three great-grandchildren, Baylee and Mitch Johnson (Jack), Abbey and Micah Smith (Milo), Brody Browning, Colby Browning (serving in the AZ, Tucson mission), and Mohamed Toure, Skyler and Megan Hayes, Zach and Courtney Hayes (Scarlett) Ashley and Logan Perkes, Lexie Fisher, Ellie Fisher (serving in the AR, Little Rock mission), Avery Fisher and Luke Fisher.
He is also survived by his good friend Carol Pluim, who made his last few years a whole lot more fun.
He is also survived by his sister Beth Wilson and his brother Vern (Marilyn) Peek, and many other family members who will miss him a lot.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints General Missionary Fund.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Uintah Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.