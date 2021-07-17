Ray Earl Wayman
Ray Earl Wayman entered this life on January 7, 1929. Some joked that Ray helped cause the stock market crash, and the Great Depression that followed. Ray was born in Salt Lake City, the second of two children, to Raymon Earl Wayman and Beth Beatie Wayman. He died on July 14, 2021, at 9:05 a.m. He was preceded in death by Jeanette Wayman (daughter), Marva Johnson (wife), and Audrene Harper Yeates (wife). He is survived by: Ken (Shaynie) Wayman (son), Earlene (Terry) Cooper (daughter), Rod Wayman (son), and Helen (Eric) Manning (daughter).
Ray spent his early years in Holladay, Utah, in the family home, and on the family farm. He was color blind, and seemed accident prone in his early years, causing his parents to say things like: "There goes an accident waiting to happen." and "What happened THIS time?" Ray attended Holliday Elementary School, Irving Jr. High School, Granite High School, LDS Business College, and Aberdeen Mechanics School.
Ray served a church mission during 1949-1951 in the northern states (Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan). Ray served in many church callings, most notably as Scout/Venturer/Explorer leader, influencing a great many young men for good. The Boy Scouts of America awarded Ray the Silver Beaver award for meritorious service--the same award his dad had received.
Ray worked for/at: the Utah National Guard (Artillery), Tooele Army Depot, Dugway Proving Grounds, Philtro, TV Specialists, and Hill Air Force Base (civilian missile test equipment engineer).
Ray met Marva Johnson during a road show tour, where Ray performed sound effects, and Marva directed script lines. They married on October 7, 1955, and had five children. They spent nearly 31 years together, raising their family. Marva died from cancer complications in May 1986. (Before she died, Marva told Ray that she wanted him to remarry.)
Ray met Audrene Harper Yeates on a blind date in 1987. They married, increasing the total family to more children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren than you can shake a stick at! Ray and Audrene spent 33 years together, supporting each other, and often serving family, and others, including two church missions. Audrene passed away on January 7, 2021.
Ray passed away, surrounded by family, at the Fairfield Assisted Living Center. The Fairfield staff offered a warm, memorable tribute to Ray as he moved from the Care Center for the last time. Many thanks to the genuine, compassionate people who helped care for Ray, Audrene, and others.
Ray shared a generous, cheerful life of friendship with everyone. He fearlessly stepped into numerous tough situations to help prevent bullying. He demonstrated contagious cheerfulness, and appreciation of others. His life was an example worth emulating. Thanks to all who shared Ray's life, and this celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, help cheer up someone else's day, or serve someone in need, as Ray did, and is still doing--even now!
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. Friends may visit with family Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Services will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Ray's obituary page.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.