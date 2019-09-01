Ray V. Mikesell, Jr.

May 20, 1928 ~ August 30, 2019
The strongest man we have ever known left to join his sweetheart on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Ray was born in Ruth, Nevada, on May 20, 1928, to Ray V. Mikesell Sr. and Dorothy Wade Mikesell. He was the 2nd of 7 sons.
He married the love of his life Joyce Crosbie on November 17, 1947. Together they shared a lifetime of memories, love and happiness.
Ray and his brothers had a construction company for many years. He then retired from Hill Air Force Base after 34 years.
He loved hunting and later in life gained the passion for golfing with his brothers. He was a hardworking man that could build and fix anything.
Ray is survived by his children: Jim (Sally) Mikesell, Steve (Chris) Mikesell, Pam (Steve) Richards; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Dale and Boyd Mikesell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and his wife of 72 years, Joyce, who he couldn't wait to meet in Heaven for another dance.
The family would like to thank the amazing care from the Staff at Peachtree Place Assisted Living as well as Comfort Worx Hospice, with a special thanks to Thomas and Jenna.
Per Ray's wishes there will be no services.
