Raylin Dennis Morgan, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield.
He was born February 4, 1930, the son of Nello and Mary Dietrich Morgan in Rigby, Idaho.
Raylin married Donna Edna Day on December 20, 1947, in Corrine, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on August 21, 2016.
Surviving are his daughters, Debbie (John) Demmitt, Layton; Sheila Oman, Plain City; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, brother, Dean Morgan, two sisters, Wilma Wood and Shanna Sevy.
Preceded in death by his wife.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: