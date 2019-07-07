January 7, 1937 ~ June 30, 2019
CLEARFIELD ? Raymond Clarence Ferrin, 82, passed away June 30, 2019.
He was born January 7, 1937, in Ogden, Utah the son of Clarence S. and Lillie White Mayhew Ferrin. He was the oldest of four children; his three younger sisters are: Carolyn (Joe) Fletcher, Eagle Mountain, UT; Rosalie (Richard) Jolley, Pleasant View, UT; and Colleen (Doug) Wilson, Eden, UT.
Raymond served in the U.S. Air Force.
Raymond married Suzanne Ashby Pont on April 4, 1986. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple on July 14, 1989. He was a member of the Wedgewood LDS Ward, Clearfield Utah North Stake.
Surviving are his children, Cindy L. Davidson, Roy; Milo (Connie) R. Ferrin, Jacksonville, NC; Byron L. Ferrin (Lanie), Burley, ID; step-father to Suanne's three sons, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 South State Street, Clearfield where military honors will be accorded. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
