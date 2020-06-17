Raymond Fredrick Jacobs

1952 ~ 2020
Rick was born in Kearns, UT to Raymond Boyce Jacobs and Virginia Salisbury on April 25, 1952. He earned his Eagle Scout Award when he was 14. He had great joy for the outdoors and adventure, which is what made him and Mary Ipson fall in love. They were married July 4, 1986 and were later sealed in the Manti Utah Temple October 18, 1989. Together they had four children whom he dearly loved. He was biking at Antelope Island June 10th when is heart gave out. Rick is preceded in death by his parents and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Mary; five children- Joshua, Jacquelyn (Justin) Beaman, Luisa (Ryan) Anderson, Raymond (Courtney) Jacobs, Roni Jacobs; and 11 grandchildren
A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6-8 pm and Friday 9:45- 10:45 am, Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 19th at 11:00 am in the Russon Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest at the West Point Cemetery, Utah.