Raymond G. Leseberg
July 18, 1936 ~ May 20, 2021
Our loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, and Friend, Raymond G. Leseberg passed away peacefully. Ray was born in Fort Washakie, Wyoming on July 18, 1936 to Henry and Connie Leseberg, the first of four children. He was raised in Layton, Utah, graduating from Davis High School in 1954. After high school he joined the Army 82nd Airborne division serving three years.
Ray then went to work for the government, holding various computer related jobs at the IRS, Naval Supply Depot, and Hill Air Force Base. He retired from Hill AFB as a Computer Systems Administrator for the 6051st Range Squadron after 35 years of service. While working at Hill AFB, he met and married the love of his life, Carol Kendall and they spent the next 50 years together raising four children. Carol passed away in December 2015.
Ray and Carol retired in 1994 and began traveling from coast to coast, meeting and making many great friends along the way. They spent their retirement years with friends and family, traveling to different places and summers fishing and golfing in Star Valley, Wyoming.
Ray is survived by his three children, Michael R. (Robyn) Leseberg, Guy H. (Hoffman) Leseberg, Carolyn R. (David) Murray; two sisters, Jeannette (Bill) Smith and Maureen (Jay) Scott; and ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Connie Leseberg; son, Jeffery M. Leseberg; and brother, Bert H. Leseberg.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.
