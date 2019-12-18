May 13, 1930 ~ December 17, 2019
Raymond H. Channel, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Cantril, Iowa, on May 13, 1930, and grew up in Milton and Brooklyn, Iowa.
He entered the U.S. Air Force in August of 1948 and retired in 1968. On February 6, 1950, he married Dorothy Jeane Ostrom at Barksdale A.F.B., Louisiana.
During his U.S.A.F. career, he served in Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, England, Greenland, Panama, and Utah.
Following his Air Force career, he worked as an Aerospace Purchasing Agent for Thiokol, E-Systems and retired from Williams International in 1996.
He was a Protestant. Golfing and fishing played a large part in his life; he spent many very happy hours in these pursuits.
Raymond is survived by his son, Stephen Channel, Linton, Indiana; and three granddaughters, Aimee Channel, Heather Lee, and Constance Rose.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jeane Channel, and son, Timothy Gene Channel.
Donations may be made to Hill Aerospace Museum, P.O. Box 612, Roy UT, 84067 or a charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
