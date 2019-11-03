August 31, 1940 ~ October 26, 2019
Raymond John Valdez, 79 passed away peacefully and was welcomed as a good and faithful servant into the arms of his Heavenly Father on October 26, 2019. He was member of the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was born in Del Norte, Colorado on August 31, 1940, to Antonio and Mary Salazar Valdez. He married Evelyn Holmes, on March 31, 1963.
They were blessed with six children. Raymond worked for Utility Trailers and Volvo White Motors.
He liked raising horses, watching westerns, playing the guitar and singing, going to yard sales, and loved his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his children: Laurie Palmer, John Valdez, Angela (Steve) Parris, David (Deon) Valdez, Maria Watkins and Stephen (Molly) Valdez. 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way, two great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings: Lucy, Catherine, Charlie, Junior, Roger and Michael. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Genevieve, Gertrude, Richard, Albert, Eugene and Toribio.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. James The Just Catholic Church, 495 N. Harrison Blvd, Ogden. Prior to services a viewing will be from 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., and Rosary at 9:45 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
