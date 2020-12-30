Raymond Ralph Grange
July 26, 1932 ~ December 27, 2020
HARRISVILLE-Our loving father, cherished husband, fun grandfather and loyal friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those who love him on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was loved by all those that knew him and will be deeply missed. He devoted his entire life to his family.
Ray was born on July 26, 1932, a gift for his mother's birthday. He was the third child of five born to Ralph Mumford and Aften Julia Godfrey Grange.
Ray graduated from Ogden High in 1950. During the next few years, he loved to work on and race many cars especially his 1934 Ford Coupe. He continually sought to learn new things to improve the lives of those around him, becoming the master of many trades.
On March 8, 1956 he was sealed for time and all eternity to the love of his life Maxine Hardy in the Salt Lake Temple. Ray and Maxine are the parents of five children whose definition of Hero is "their Dad", RaeAnn (Darin) Allen, Polly (Steven) Petersen, Stephen (Brenda) Grange, Mike (Joy) Grange, Bruce (Tresa) Grange, and a foster daughter Virginia Yazzie (Pete) Howard.
With his firm testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ he served in many church capacities including Bishoprics, Young Men's Leader and Scouting which blessed the lives of all those around him. He was a devoted Scouter receiving the Silver Beaver Award.
Ray spent many years volunteering in various capacities in the community in which he lived. He spent countless hours helping neighbors and friends or anyone who pulled in his driveway out of pure love. He found great joy in serving others, even earning him the Outstanding Citizen of Harrisville award.
He worked at Marquardt and retired from Thiokol at age 63 often working two jobs and many hours of overtime to provide for his family. He then chose to work alongside his sons for the next eighteen and a half years at Petersen Inc. finally retiring at age 82. Among his many accomplishments, he chose Dad, Grandpa, Husband and Friend as his greatest roles.
Ray is survived, loved and deeply missed by his devoted wife, Maxine; his five children, thirty grandchildren and seventy-seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Searle. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ronald and Lloyd Grange; one sister, Deloros Johnson; daughter-in-law, Joy Petersen Grange and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
A heartfelt thanks to Annette Wood from Bristol Hospice for the countless hours of tender and loving care she gave our Dad. There are angels among us.
Services will be livestreamed under Raymond's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.