Raymond William Law
1934 ~ 2021
Age 86 died peacefully at his home on Saturday morning February 20, 2021 after years of declining health. He was born in Warren, Utah, on May 17, 1934 to George C. and Annie C. (Hansen) Law.
On October 12, 1956, he married Judy A. Bush in the Logan, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On the day they got home from their honeymoon, he received a draft notice from the Army. He worked as a crew chief for a medical helicopter unit. After that he worked as an electrician at Hill AFB. They lived most of their lives in Roy, Utah.
He enjoyed fixing all kinds of things and ran a TV repair business, and later repaired cameras. After he retired from Hill, he worked as a playground supervisor and janitor at Roy Elementary. He never lost his interest in fixing machines of all kinds. He got an Associates degree at Weber State College.
He enjoyed playing in a Bluegrass band. He was interested in Geology, collected rocks, made jewelry, and joined Beehive Rock and Gem club. He really enjoyed going on rock-hounding trips with friends.
He was survived by his wife Judy, his three sons: Doug (Fern) Law, Dave (Veldora) Law, Rob (Cindy) Law, a daughter, Barbara Law, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three sisters: RaNae Thompson, Lois McLeighton, and Sharon Eva, two brothers: Morris (Beverly) Law, and George Law.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Roy 1st ward building located at 5850 S 2575 W Roy, Utah. There will be a viewing beginning at 9:30 am before the Funeral. Interment in the Malad Cemetery (Idaho).
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
The funeral services will be live-streamed on Raymond's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.