March 20, 1929 ~ November 1, 2019
Rayona Marie Price Tebbs was born in Samaria, Idaho, on March 20, 1929, to Daniel Morse Price and Viola Anderson Price. She died in Samaria, Idaho, more than 90 years later on the same piece of land she was born on. She married her eternal companion and sweetheart, Stanley A. Tebbs, December 21, 1949. He cherished her for over 70 years. Mom and Dad built a beautiful life together, working and raising seven children, and later in life spending winters in Quartzsite, AZ and Mesquite, NV and summers at the cabin on their beloved Lava Ranch Property.
Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and the power of faith and prayers. She served in many church callings throughout her life.
Mom made sure every child and grandchild and some of the great-grandkids had a quilt she'd made, often more than one. She never forgot a birthday, every single one was acknowledged^ every child, every spouse, every grandchild.
Mom was a beautiful, strong, valiant woman who will be so greatly missed by her six remaining children, 24 remaining grandchildren and 36 great-grand children. Her children: David Stanley Tebbs (deceased), Sharee Rae Castelli (Richard), Sheila Renee Klev (Kurt), Alan Daniel Tebbs (Vicki), Jilyn Marie Hopkins (Steve), Cynthia Beth Keller (Kim), and Russell Clark Tebbs. She was preceded in death by her son David Stanley Tebbs and her two granddaughters, Kerissa Tebbs and Kassidy Tebbs.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 at Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad City, ID, followed by a small graveside service at the Samaria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Samaria Community Foundation, 4645 S 4500 W., Samaria, ID 83252. Please send condolences to: horsleyfuneralhome.com