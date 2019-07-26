December 11, 1920 ~ July 24, 2019
Rea Rooks, 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2019. Rea was married to Grace Evelyn Gent in Georgia and together they raised six children.
Rea served during World War II in the Air Force, stationed in the European Area. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after working for 32 years. He played the piano and organ for 70+ years, often playing for his church. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rea's hobbies included fishing, camping, and genealogy.
Rea is survived by five of his six children, Glenn (Cindy) Rooks, Gene (Rita) Rooks, Jeannette (Aaron) Pontius, Anita Rooks, Carolyn (Darcy) Dyck; 23 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Grace; Father William Jackson Rooks, Mother Emma Obelia Leigh; Daughter, Beverly Anne Rooks-Pontius, and all of his brothers and sisters.
Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Myers Roy Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT at 3 PM with a viewing prior from 1:00-2:30 PM. A graveside will be in the Sink Creek Cemetery in Florida at a later date.
