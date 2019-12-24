Reba LaRue Hart Toponce

November 4, 1925 ~ December 18, 2019
Our sweet mother passed away on December 18, 2019. She was 94 years old. Born November 4, 1925, in Ogden, Utah to Orson and Reba Eddins Hart. She grew up in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1943.
She married Edward Keith Toponce on December 30, 1944, and in May of 1971, they were sealed with their family in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mom and Dad had four children, Viron, Cathy, Carla, and Kent. They have 10 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Mom was a wonderful mother and grandmother and her grandchildren have many wonderful memories of the love she gave them. She never missed ball games, dance recitals, piano recital, choir performances or anything they participated in. She loved her great-grandchildren and enjoyed seeing them and holding them tight. She never missed a birthday call.
Mom stayed home with her children, and then later worked as secretary to the Ogden Rotary Club, and secretary in the Ogden City Schools. She and dad enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing. She loved sewing and crocheting. She was a great fan of the Dodgers.
She loved working in the auxiliaries of the church, especially she enjoyed the Primary and working with children. She and Dad were temple workers in the Ogden Temple. She was a member of The Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy and Phillip Cook and son, Kent and Helen Toponce; daughter-in-law, Maria Toponce; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; daughter, Carla; son. Viron; her parents, brother, Bert Hart; and sister, Norine Vogt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
We would love to thank Alice from Bristol Hospice for her great care of mom and the wonderful friends and staff of the Beehive Home in Syracuse who all gave such tender and loving care.
Condolences may be shared at: