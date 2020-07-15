June 7, 1935 ~ June 26, 2020
Rebecca Escobedo Flores, of Clearfield, Utah, June 7, 1935-June 26, 2020, beloved mother, great-great grandmother, sister, and widow, passed away Friday morning, June 26, 2020. She yielded to a month-long battle of complications from seizures caused by a fall. She was born in Riverton, Wyoming, the ninth of 11 children. Rebecca Flores was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jose Angel Flores, and seven of her siblings. She is survived by her three children Erma Parrish, Maria Carolina Flores, and Joseph Flores, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great- great-grandchildren and her three siblings.
Our dearest Matriarch, Rebecca Escobedo Flores, you will be sorely missed. We love you so very much, and we know in our hearts that you have gone on to a superior existence among the angels, and God in Heaven, in the eternities. Amen
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 State St, Clearfield, UT 84015 at 12:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the services at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah, 84075.
