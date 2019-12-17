April 20, 1923 ~ December 14, 2019
"Together Again"
Our dear loving sweet, mother, kind wife, grandma, and great-grandma returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Roy, UT.
Rebecca Jean Wahlen Bradbury was 96 years old. She was born April 20, 1923, to Robert Davidson Wahlen and Calla Jeanette Howlett Wahlen in Logan, UT. Her younger years were spent in Logan and California, most of her life she lived in Ogden, Ut.
When she was twelve, she started working at her parent's drive -inn, Bob's Barbecue, washing dishes, waiting on booths and later she advanced to cashier. Jean learned the value of working hard. When she was 17, Jean was working concessions at the pioneer celebration with her best friend Lila, she introduced her to a nice young man named Fred, they went out and two months later they became engaged. On June 26, 1940, she married the love of her life and later their marriage was solemnized in the SLC Temple in 1961.
Jean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including Cub Scouts leader, MIA Young Woman's Activities and Young Woman's President and Primary teacher. She was very smart and was an avid reader, she read scriptures and many adventure books.
Jean had many family traditions; a few included making candy and kiggles at Christmas, the Wahlen Christmas party, going to Logan to visits the graves on Memorial Day and going camping at the Grays River.
Jean spent her spare money with countless charities and found pleasure in helping the less fortunate. She loved her dogs; they were her constant companions throughout her life.
Jean tended her own garden at the age of 91; she hated weeds. She gave most of the produce to neighbors, family, and friends.
Jean enjoyed watching many sports particularly the Atlanta Braves and the Utah Jazz.
There was no greater joy to Jean than to have her family near to watch the Jazz play. Her last words were "Is the Jazz playing tonight"?
We will cherish the years spent with our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
Jean is survived by brother Dr. Jack Wahlen, Penne (Randy) Marchant, Lee (Pat) Bradbury, JoAnn (Brad) Hilton, thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Fred William Bradbury, her son Robert William Bradbury, her parents, sister Norma Wahlen, and brother Robert Dale Wahlen.
The family would like to thank, JoAnn and Brad Hilton and family for their love and care with our mom. It meant so much to mom and us.
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM. At Leavitt's Mortuary 836-36 Street Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Leavitt's Mortuary with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 prior to service.
Interment at Logan City Cemetery.
