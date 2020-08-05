Rebekah Lynn Shupe
October 6, 1973 ~ August 1, 2020
Rebekah Lynn Shupe, age 46, of Huntsville Utah died August 1, 2020 at home with her family from an extremely aggressive brain tumor.
Rebekah is survived by her husband, Carl R Shupe; their five children: Chandlyr (Joseph) Marriott; McKinli A Shupe; Masynn A Shupe; Matthew S Shupe; and Trystan M Shupe; her mother, Margaret Harris; her sister, Julie (John) Turner; her brother, Jeffrey (Aubree) Harris.
A Viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:30 to 9:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with a Viewing one hour prior to services at the Church of Jesus Christ Huntsville Chapel located at 277 S. 7400 E. Huntsville Utah.
Interment at Huntsville Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are Required for attendance to the Viewing and Funeral Service.
