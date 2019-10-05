Reed Openshaw Mann, passed away on October 1, 2019. He was born April 25, 1935, to Gerald and Ruth Mann in Ogden, Utah. He was raised in Kaysville, Utah and attended Davis High School and Weber College. He served an LDS Mission in the Great Lakes Mission. He was in the US Army Reserves from 1957-1972. He married Beverly Pratt on August 9, 1957, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They were blessed to have five children. Beverly passed away on February 24, 2014. Reed married Berdine Steiner Tingey on January 17, 2015.
Reed joined the Roy City Police force in 1962 and served as a police officer for ten years. He later worked as a welder for Williams International from September 29, 1981, to August 31, 2000. He also worked with the Division of Juvenile Justices Services as a Tech II for over seven years for the State.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Sunday School teacher, ward and stake missionary, and as a temple ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple. He had a beautiful singing voice and took the lead in two musicals, "Fiddler on the Roof" as Tevye, and "Hello Dolly" as Horace Vandergelder. He just enjoyed doing anything that he had a whim to do.
Reed is survived by his wife, Berdine, and his five children: Kayla (Garren) Decker, Kyle (JaNae) Mann, Kevin (Stacy) Mann, Karlene (Ron) Robinson, Karrie (Todd) Miller. Four step- children: Kim (Melanie) Tingey, Kathy (Bruce) Morton, Julie (Alan) Crandall, Tammi (Ian) Parish; 24 grandchildren, 16 step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, LaRae (Don) Whiteley, sister-in-law Alice Mann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Paul Gerald Mann, first wife Beverly, and two grandsons Jake Decker, Parker Mann.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Roy 2nd Ward, 5127 South 2400 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00-11:45 a.m. at the same location.
The family would like to give special thanks to his Doctors especially his Dialysis Doctor, Dr. McDonald, as well as Cori, Eva, and team.
Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery.
You may send the family condolences at: