Reed W. Hadfield

August 27, 1930 ~ January 7, 2020
"Together Again"
Reed Warburton Hadfield has fought the good fight, finished his course and kept the faith. He returned to his Heavenly Father on January 7, 2020. After being separated from Mom for exactly one month, Dad went home just in time to celebrate her birthday. Reed was born on August 27, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the eighth of nine children born to John Hadfield Jr. and Pauline Sophia Warburton. He had many fond memories of growing up in Grouse Creek herding sheep on the family ranch; however, to this day, he will not eat mutton. The family eventually moved to Brigham City. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1948 where he was active in student government and athletics. He graduated from the Utah State Agricultural College (USU) in 1952, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Commerce in Accounting. Following graduation from USU, he served for two years in the U.S. Air Force Security Service in Washington, D.C., being released in 1954 with the grade of first lieutenant. After serving his country, he graduated from the University of Utah Law School in 1957.
On a blind date to a production of South Pacific, Reed met his future wife Darlene Dennis. They were married on December 19, 1955, in the Logan temple. He practiced law in Brigham City where he thoroughly enjoyed his partnership with Walt Mann and his ever-faithful secretary Evelyn Foster. He was active in his community, serving on the Chamber of Commerce board, and president of the Rotary Club. He devoted his life to serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the course of 27 consecutive years, Reed served in a bishopric, as bishop, in a stake presidency, and as stake president. He and Darlene served as temple workers in the Ogden temple and also as full-time missionaries in the Massachusetts Boston mission.
Reed was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Hadfield, his daughter Tamra Ann Hadfield, and two infant grandchildren Jacob Reed Tittensor and Chad Kenneth Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: Herman W. Hadfield (Ida), Delbert W. Hadfield (Coy), Mary Mann (Horace), Emily Hadfield, Ellen Kelley (Charles), Thelma Olson (Jay), and John "Jack" W. Hadfield (Kathryn). He is survived by his children: Jeri (Kirk) Bailey; Stephen (Ann) Hadfield; Kristen (Ross) Carter; and Heidi (Rod) Johnson; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 13th Ward, 25 North 300 East, Brigham City.
Viewings will be held on Friday, January 10 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
